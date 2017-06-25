Pages
Sunday, June 25, 2017
Brian Jean Unity Tour on July 4
Wildrose Leader Brian Jean is coming to Livingstone-Macleod
Tuesday July 4, 2017
2:00 - 3:30 pm Journeys Wellness Centre 5123 5 St E, Claresholm
4:-00 - 5:00 pm Orange Café, Main Street, Fort Macleod
6:30 - 8:00 pm Heritage Inn, Pincher Creek
