Chief Justice Beverly McLachlin announces retirement

The Right Honourable Beverley McLachlin
(Agência Brasil photo, Wikimedia Commons)
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada The Right Honourable Beverley McLachlin announced her retirement today. She was born and raised in Pincher Creek.
Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin's trailblazing influence on Canadian law will echo for generations - I wish her the best in her retirement. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Minister Wilson-Raybould, Department of Justice Canada - The Right Honourable Beverley McLachlin, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, informed me this morning of her intention to retire from the Supreme Court, effective December 15, 2017.
It is with tremendous regret and yet profound gratitude that I and all Canadians see her depart from a role she has come to embody and, indeed, define. The daughter of German farmers in Pincher Creek, Alberta, Canada’s first female Chief Justice and our Country’s longest serving one, she inspired me and countless other people in our beautiful country to be their best selves and live their best lives. From her earliest days in a legal profession overwhelmingly dominated by men, Chief Justice McLachlin has blazed trails at every step of her career, including for the past 17-and-a-half years as Chief Justice.
Chief Justice McLachlin has been an outstanding leader – of the Supreme Court itself, of the Canadian judiciary, and of the legal system as a whole. She has guided the development of the law and the Constitution, but never lost sight of the need for the law to remain relevant to the people it is intended to serve. She has been a tireless champion of Canadians’ right to a fair, accessible and efficient system of justice that responds to their needs and aspirations, and to our evolution as a nation and its reconciliation with Canada’s indigenous community. Her place in Canada’s legal history is secure.
It is with deepest gratitude that I congratulate Chief Justice McLachlin on her well-deserved retirement.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.