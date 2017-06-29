Child pornography charges laid against Didsbury man

In December 2016, The National Child Exploitation Centre (NCECC) in Ottawa received information from the United States National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children that an unknown person uploaded child pornography images onto a social media account. The IP address of the unknown person traced back to Alberta. The NCECC contacted ALERT’s Southern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation (SAICE) unit who began an investigation. Through the course of the investigation, SAICE investigators identified the suspect and his residence in the town of Didsbury.
On June 28, Didsbury RCMP and SAICE executed a search warrant on the suspect’s residence and arrested him without incident. A number of electronic devices were seized from the home for further investigation.
Jody Hollenbeck, (54) from Didsbury has been charged with Possessing Child Pornography, Accessing Child Pornography and Making Child Pornography Available. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 24, 2017 in Didsbury Provincial Court.
Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact their local police or cybertip.ca.
ICE is an integrated team consisting of RCMP, Calgary Police, Edmonton Police, Lethbridge Police, and Medicine Hat Police, and investigates offences involving child pornography, any computer-related child sexual abuse, child luring over the Internet, voyeurism involving victims under the age of 18, and child sex trade/tourism.
