BREAKING: Jury finds Saretzky guilty of three counts of first-degree murder https://t.co/zEPcXxiaEW pic.twitter.com/FssIRTBBdS— CTV News (@CTVNews) June 28, 2017
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Derek Saretzky found guilty of three counts of first degree murder
CTV Lethbridge reports Derek Saratzky has been found guilty of three counts of first degree murder in the September 2015 Crowsnest Pass deaths of Terry Blanchette, his two year old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech. Click here for the story (warning: disturbing and graphic content).
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.