Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Derek Saretzky found guilty of three counts of first degree murder

CTV Lethbridge reports Derek Saratzky has been found guilty of three counts of first degree murder in the September 2015 Crowsnest Pass deaths of Terry Blanchette, his two year old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech.  Click here for the story (warning: disturbing and graphic content).

