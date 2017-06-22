Recent

Weather

Thursday, June 22, 2017

Dangerous dirt bike stunt in a Strathmore school leads to charges


RCMP Alberta - Charges are pending against five individuals after a dangerous incident at a Strathmore school earlier today.  Shortly before 10:00 am, Strathmore RCMP were called to a report of a male riding a dirt bike through the halls of a school in the town of Strathmore. A male rode the dirt bike in and through the Holy Cross Collegiate High School and out at the other end of the Sacred Heart Academy Elementary School. Staff of the school followed the bike as it narrowly avoiding hitting students in the schools, to a nearby parking lot where a truck was waiting. Police arrested the driver of the bike in the parking lot without incident.

Further investigation by police identified several other individuals who assisted in the stunt. As a result, adults and 2 youths (students of the school) were arrested. All have been released from custody and charges of dangerous driving are pending.

