Further investigation by police identified several other individuals who assisted in the stunt. As a result, adults and 2 youths (students of the school) were arrested. All have been released from custody and charges of dangerous driving are pending.
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Dangerous dirt bike stunt in a Strathmore school leads to charges
