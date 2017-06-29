Drayton Valley RCMP seek campsite robbery suspects

The three suspects were masked at the time of the attempted robbery and are described as first nation males in their 20’s or 30’s. The truck used in the incident is described as a white mid 2000’s 4-door Ford F350 with a long box, diesel engine, and tinted side windows. Nothing was successfully stolen during this incident and no victims were injured.
Police believe this incident is related to a Break and Enter in Nordegg, Alberta a few hours earlier.
The Drayton Valley RCMP are asking for any information regarding the identity of the suspects or the location of the truck used in this event. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. All appropriate resources have been engaged and the investigation is ongoing.
Drayton Valley RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 780-542-4457 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
