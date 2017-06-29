Recent

Weather

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Drayton Valley RCMP seek campsite robbery suspects


RCMP Alberta - On June 28, 2017 at approximately 8:00 a.m., Drayton Valley RCMP responded to a report of an attempted robbery with a firearm at the Brazeau Dam Provincial Park Campground. The victims heard a truck back into their campsite and exited their travel trailer to determine what was happening. Once outside their travel trailer, an unknown male suspect pointed a rifle at the victims while another unknown male attempted to attach their flat deck trailer containing two quads to the truck. A third unknown male remained in the driver seat of the truck. When the suspects were unsuccessful in attaching the trailer to the truck, all suspects got back into the vehicle and sped off.

The three suspects were masked at the time of the attempted robbery and are described as first nation males in their 20’s or 30’s. The truck used in the incident is described as a white mid 2000’s 4-door Ford F350 with a long box, diesel engine, and tinted side windows. Nothing was successfully stolen during this incident and no victims were injured.

Police believe this incident is related to a Break and Enter in Nordegg, Alberta a few hours earlier.

The Drayton Valley RCMP are asking for any information regarding the identity of the suspects or the location of the truck used in this event. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. All appropriate resources have been engaged and the investigation is ongoing.

Drayton Valley RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 780-542-4457 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll