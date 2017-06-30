Early morning disturbance at the Edmonton International Airport

RCMP Alberta -
This morning at approximately 5:50 a.m. the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) RCMP Detachment was called for assistance with an individual who was attempting to get past the American pre-boarding screening area. As airport staff and an RCMP member attempted to restrain the male he assaulted an RCMP member and a US Customs Officer. When the subject did not comply with demands, an RCMP member on scene deployed the conducted energy weapon (taser) to gain control of the individual. The male was placed under arrest and lodged in cells for processing. No injuries were sustained. This was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.