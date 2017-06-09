Recent

Friday, June 9, 2017

Fatal single-vehicle collision near Coaldale


RCMP Alberta – This morning at approximately 10:00 a.m., Coaldale RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on Range Road 212 approximately one kilometer north of Highway 3. A 2005 white Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Range Road 212 when it lost control and entered into the west ditch hitting an embankment. The vehicle rolled over and ended up on its roof.

There were three occupants inside the Ford Escape at the time of the collision. Tragically a 73-year-old male from Lethbridge was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other occupants have been taken by ground ambulance to the Chinook Regional Hospital for treatment to what is thought to be serious injuries.

Traffic will be diverted along Range Road 212 for several hours while police investigate. A RCMP traffic reconstructionist with be assisting the Coaldale RCMP to determine the cause. The investigation continues and the name of the deceased male will not be released.

No further updates will be provided.

