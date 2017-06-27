Fire at Endurotek in Cowley

Chris Davis -
Cowley Fire and Pincher Creek Emergency Services (including Lundbreck Fire) responded to a fire this evening, June 27, around 8:00 pm at the Endurotek shop in Cowley. No one was injured but the shop's office was significantly damaged. Cowley Fire remained on scene to help secure the building until just after 10:00 pm. There is no information available at this time about the cause of the fire. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
