Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Fire at Endurotek in Cowley


Chris Davis - Cowley Fire and Pincher Creek Emergency Services (including Lundbreck Fire) responded to a fire this evening, June 27, around 8:00 pm at the Endurotek shop in Cowley.  No one was injured but the shop's office was significantly damaged.  Cowley Fire remained on scene to help secure the building until just after 10:00 pm.  There is no information available at this time about the cause of the fire.  We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.




