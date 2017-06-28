Grande Prairie RCMP issue warning after series of overdoses

Individuals experiencing overdose can show the following symptoms:
For more information on opioid overdose or where to get Naloxone visit www.stopods.ca
Grande Prairie RCMP is reminding those who engage in illegal drug use to exercise extreme caution when purchasing and using illicit drugs. With the rise of new and more dangerous drugs on the streets it is crucial to understand the risks you are taking. The purity and potency of illegal substances is always a factor in overdoses. We are seeing an increase in the potency of the drug being sold on the streets, and at times it is mixed with fentanyl which in turn creates a very powerful narcotic.
“If you are going to use drugs, we urge you to please take steps to reduce your risk of harm,” says Dr. Albert de Villiers, Medical Officer of Health – AHS. “Don’t use fentanyl, or any other drug, while alone; start using in small amounts and avoid speedballing; always carry a naloxone kit, and finally: call 911 if you or someone around you suspects a person is experiencing an overdose. That call can save a life.”
All illegal drugs are not tested and do not meet any safety standards. Products manufactured illegally can lead to serious personal injuries, even death. The RCMP is committed to investigating cases of alleged illegal drug importation in Canada, illegal drug manufacturing and trafficking across Canada.
As in any criminal case and drug investigation, we encourage members of the public to call police if they have information which may assist the police in their community or, if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)).
- breathing slowly or not breathing at all
- nails and/or lips are blue
- choking or throwing up
- making gurgling sounds
- skin is cold and clammy
Call 911 if a person is showing any of the above symptoms.
