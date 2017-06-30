Have your say on legalizing marijuana

Alberta has many decisions to make about what legalization looks like in our province. This includes how and where it will be sold, how workplaces and roads can be kept safe, and where people will be able to use cannabis, among other things.
To help inform these decisions, and an Alberta Cannabis Framework, all Albertans are invited to have their say via an online survey. Since the survey was launched June 2, 2017, more than 30,000 Albertans have already shared their thoughts. There are other ways to get involved, too. We’re accepting written submissions until July 31, 2017, as well as encouraging Albertans to openly discuss cannabis legalization with their family, friends, neighbours and coworkers with our Conversation Toolkit.
All public feedback, combined with input from stakeholders and experts, will help inform the provincial framework for cannabis legalization. A draft of the framework is expected to be released for further input and refinement this fall allowing Albertans another opportunity to have their say and provide feedback.
There’s significant work being done over the next year, and with the input of Albertans, we’re committed to creating a plan that promotes public health and safety, limits the illegal cannabis market, and protects Alberta’s youth.
Get informed. Host a conversation. Take the survey.
Alberta.ca/cannabis
