Friday, June 30, 2017

Jr. Dust Devils host double header against Vulcan

Sam Jordan pitching fot the Jr. Dust Devils
Toni Lucas - Pincher Creek's Junior Dust Devils Baseball team hosred a double header with the Vulcan Hawks on Saturday, June 10 at Sproule Field The Dust Devils did not fare as well as they hoped, being washed out in the first game, but rallied in the second game to improve significantly.


Dustdevils were happy to have the chance to go against a quality team in the Hawks, and show good sportsmanship on the field while honing skills against their opponent. The Dust Devils Coaching team said they were very proud of all the kids and the teamwork and improvements they have seen throughout the 10 games of play during the season. Some of the players had never played baseball before this year, and showed great improvement. The Junior Dust Devils are in the age range of 13- 15 years old.

