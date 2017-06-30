Jr. Dust Devils host double header against Vulcan

|Sam Jordan pitching fot the Jr. Dust Devils
Dustdevils were happy to have the chance to go against a quality team in the Hawks, and show good sportsmanship on the field while honing skills against their opponent. The Dust Devils Coaching team said they were very proud of all the kids and the teamwork and improvements they have seen throughout the 10 games of play during the season. Some of the players had never played baseball before this year, and showed great improvement. The Junior Dust Devils are in the age range of 13- 15 years old.
