Lost dog in Waterton Park

My name is Buddy and I am lost somewhere in Waterton park. I am still wearing my harness, bandana, shock collar and leash. I was hiking with my owners when I got spooked by a grizzly. I was lost on the Rowe/Tamarack trail so if you see me please help me get home! I am super friendly and have been reported to the park warden as well. They have my contact info. My owners are very very sad and I am very very scared.
