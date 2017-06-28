Man injured by winch line in the Porcupine Hills

Toni Lucas -
At approximately 8:00 pm on June 27 Pincher Creek Emergency Services (PCES) including Pincher Rescue, Pincher Ambulance, and Beaver Mines Fire responded to an incident in the south end of the Porcupine Hills. A man got caught up in a winch line and was transported to Pincher Creek Health Centre with serious injuries, according to PCES Chief Dave Cox. Beaver Mines Fire was asked to assist due to other first response units being occupied by a concurrent fire in Cowley.
