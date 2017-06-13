Matthew Halton High School Graduation 2017

Teacher and guest speaker Wayne Alexander reminded the students graduation is a time to mark their progress, celebrate it, and plan to move forward with their lives. "There are in fact, tons of graduations you have already gone through." Moving from crawling to walking is only one measurable way these young people have graduated throughout their lives. "Your future doesn't lie ahead of you, waiting to happen. It lies deep inside of you, waiting to be discovered."
Alexander had much to say about the way you have to plan where you are going in this life, and be prepared for when life takes you on new paths. He spoke fondly of the hope he had for the students of this graduating class. Alexander said he has had experiences with two different personality types; Talkers and Doers. He urged the students to be doers. "Up till now most of your decisions have been made by adults around you." Likening life to a journey he said "You're about to embark upon a journey, a long journey, a journey of a lifetime." He highlighted throughout his speech various changes the world has gone through since he was their age. He spoke of how upon meeting friends at high school reunions, they caught up, found out how things were going, how choices and decisions altered paths. He spoke of the challenges these young adults face in their future. He expressed his confidence many will get through challenges with planning, determination, intelligence, wit, and grace, as so many of them have demonstrated regularly throughout their time at school.
Marissa Hagglund and Miranda Van Loon read the Class Prophecies and and slide show was prepared by Austin Ford and Kaitlin Speight. After the Recession and Grand March there was a dance.
Speech from Class Valedictorian Ryan Plante:
I'm honored to stand here today as the representative for the graduating class of 2017. I'd like to start of by saying thank you to all the teachers, staff, friends, graduates and especially my parents who have managed to put up with me for my short 18 years in this world so far. Today we are here to celebrate the great accomplishment of us surviving high school because man we all know it was a jungle in there at times. Yet here we stand and now I'm supposed to bring some sort of enlightenment with my divine teenage intellectbefore we go running out those doors with our "fake" diplomas in hand. Unfortunately like the rest of us I seem to be a bit short on life experience so take my advice to mind but not to heart for your own experiences may guide you differently.
At the start of our grade 12 year we felt like kings and queens walking through those doors on the first day of school. Well actually we might have looked like a pack of zombies stumbling through the doors but give us a break it was a monday on the first day back from summer vacation but that's beside the point. Now suddenly we are standing here today at our graduation ready to step out into the real world. Today we will take our first trembling steps as independent people into a world of possibility. A fork in the road with thousands of paths to choose from. So here is my advice to you.
Don't let a fear of failure, or a fear of comparison, or a fear of judgment stop you from doing what will make you great. You cannot succeed without this risk of failure, you cannot grow without a risk of criticism. You must go out and take these risks and people will tell you to do what makes you happy but a lot of this is hard work and i am not always happy. I don't just think you should do what makes you happy but what makes you great. Do something that makes you feel uncomfortable do something scary or something that is challenging but pays off in the long run. Be willing fail, le yourself fail, fail and then pick yourself up again because without failure what is your success. As far as we know it we only get one life so in it learn to trust your own voice, your honesty, your integrity, and your vulnerability. Through this you will find your way. You don't have to be fearless just don't let fear stop you. Do what makes you great.
For me life isn't about the end goal or what someone has accomplished by the end of it. Life is about the journey it's about the the place we stop along the wayl it's about the people and memories we make along the way. Live life meeting new people making connections and though it may sound cliche, stop and smell the roses once in awhile. Its the lives we change along the way that's important, to put a smile on someone's face that's what really matters. Form here on our lives become ever more complicated but never forget to in enjoy the little things. Getting lost in the stars. A cold beverage at the end of a good day's work, or in my case an obscured amount of laps in the pool. Sorry I had to fit swimming in there somewhere. Most importantly don't forget to look back at the trail behind you. Take a moment to see how far you've come in life, to see the hell you raised, and the accomplishment that have gotten you to where you stand today. Live a life worth living and be proud of who you are. Don't worry about where life will take you enjoy the journey and when you reach the end you look back on a life worth living.
I would like to finish by reading something from the wise author Dr. Seuss. The story is called "The Places You'll Go."
Oh, the places you'll go! There is fun to be done! There are points to be scored. There are games to be won. And the magical things you can do with that ball will make you the winning-est winner of all. Fame! You'll be famous as famous can be, with the whole wide world watching you win on TV.
Except when they don't. because, sometimes, they won't. I'm afraid that some times you'll play lonely games too. Games you can't win 'cause you'll play against you. ALL ALONE! Whether you like it or not.alone will be something you'll be quite a lot. When you're alone, there's a very good chance you'll meet something that scares you so much you won't want to go on.
But on you will go though the weather be foul. On you will go though your enemies prowl.
Onward up many a frightening creek, though your arms may get sore and your sneakers may leak. On and on you will go and face up to your problems whatever they are.
You'll get mixed up, of course, as you already know. You'll get mixed up with many strange birds as you go. So be sure when you step. Step with great care and great tact and remember that life's a great balancing act.
Just never forget to be dexterous and deft. And never mix up your right foot with your left.
And you will succeed! Yes! You will, indeed! 98 and% percent guaranteed. KID, YOU'LL MOVE MOUNTAINS!
So ... you're off to great places! Today is your day!
Your mountain is waiting
So get on your way. Thank you!
