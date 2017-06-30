MP John Barlow hosts Foothills Canada 150 awards

|Canada 150 cake from MP John Barlow's Facebook page
Member of Parliament for Foothills John Barlow hosted a Foothills Canada 150 Medal award ceremony on the evening of July 28 in High River. “We all benefit from the terrific individuals who strive to make our communities better. It’s my privilege to honour them tonight on the eve of Canada 150 celebrations,” said Barlow in a press release. 10 members of the Pincher Creek community were among those honoured.
Some of the recipients:
Pincher Creek: Lynn Brasnett, Dan Crawford, George Dowson, Marie Everts, Erna Greenly, George Mowat, Charlie Price, Sam Schofield, Stanley Stoklosa, Farley Wuth
Waterton: Ken Black, Brian Reeves. Beth Towe
Fort Macleod: Brenden Grant, Marjorie Hart, Angie O'Connor, Susan Simpson, Dianna Wakelin, Alice Van Driesten, Conrad & Rhonda Van Hierden
Complete recipient list:
