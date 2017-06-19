Mumps Outbreaks declared over in South and Edmonton Zones

Mumps is preventable through immunization that is offered through Alberta’s Routine Childhood Immunization Program.
To learn more about the Routine Childhood Immunization Program, and to view the immunization schedule, visit www.immunizealberta.ca.
Individuals uncertain about their own immunization status, or their child’s immunization status, can call their local public health office/community health centre, or Health Link at 811, to discuss.
Mumps is a contagious viral infection that can often cause swelling and pain in the glands of the jaw (one or both cheeks may look swollen). Although most people recover from mumps without long-term impact, in some cases it can cause serious complications that affect the brain (meningitis), the testicles (orchitis), the ovaries (oophoritis), or the pancreas (pancreatitis). It can also cause deafness in children.
Anyone who believes they may have mumps or develops symptoms of pain on chewing or swallowing and/or swelling of the cheek or jaw after being exposed to an individual with mumps, are encouraged to call Health Link (811) or a doctor to discuss, before visiting any health care facility. This will help reduce the risk of further spread to other patients.
