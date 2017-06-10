Saturday, June 10, 2017
Nighttime lane, exit closures on QEII at Airdrie
There will be periodic closures of access to the interchanges at Highway 567 and Yankee Valley Boulevard. For the benefit of the travelling public, the closures will alternate, leaving a northbound and southbound access point at one of the two interchanges.
Electronic signs will advise travellers of appropriate detour routes through Airdrie. Alberta Transportation will closely monitor traffic volumes and make adjustments as necessary to ensure minimal disruption.
Road Reports:
For up-to-date road information and traffic delays
Call: 511 toll-free
Visit: 511.alberta.ca
Follow: @511Alberta
