Saturday, June 10, 2017

Nighttime lane, exit closures on QEII at Airdrie

Government of Alberta - Resurfacing work will be taking place for the next seven nights on the QEII Highway between Yankee Valley Boulevard and Highway 567 in Airdrie. As work progresses, one lane will be closed to traffic in one direction at a time. Closures will affect northbound and southbound travel at different times. All work will occur overnight between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning June 10 for up to seven days.

There will be periodic closures of access to the interchanges at Highway 567 and Yankee Valley Boulevard. For the benefit of the travelling public, the closures will alternate, leaving a northbound and southbound access point at one of the two interchanges.

Electronic signs will advise travellers of appropriate detour routes through Airdrie. Alberta Transportation will closely monitor traffic volumes and make adjustments as necessary to ensure minimal disruption.

Road Reports:

For up-to-date road information and traffic delays
Call: 511 toll-free
Visit: 511.alberta.ca
Follow: @511Alberta

