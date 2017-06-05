Nominate a neighbour now for a Blooming Contest

Nominate an Outstanding Front or Backyard for June
Why?
Who?
Anyone can nominate a front or backyard.
When?
The first 2 weeks of the months of June.
How?
In person at the Recreation or Town Office.
By phone 403-627-4322
Online – www.pinchercreek150.ca
All nominations receive a certificate of recognition. The winner’s yard will be announced through social media, newsletters, put on google tour map, “Yard in Bloom” Sign
