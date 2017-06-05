Recent

Monday, June 5, 2017

Nominate a neighbour now for a Blooming Contest

A BLOOMING CONTEST
Nominate an Outstanding Front or Backyard for June

Why?
  • Celebrating the efforts of our neighbors in beautifying Pincher Creek’s neighborhoods.
  • Recognizing homeowner’s efforts at enhancing their properties.
  • Encourage the planting and maintenance of gardens.
  • Profile top yards as models for others.
  • Community involvement.

Who?
Anyone can nominate a front or backyard.

When?
The first 2 weeks of the months of June.

How?
In person at the Recreation or Town Office.
By phone 403-627-4322
Online – www.pinchercreek150.ca

All nominations receive a certificate of recognition. The winner’s yard will be announced through social media, newsletters, put on google tour map, “Yard in Bloom” Sign

