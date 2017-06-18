Recent

Sunday, June 18, 2017

Pincher Creek's Canada 150th Birthday Celebration

Celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday with Fireworks



9:30pm Events on the field at the Ag Grounds

DJ music by Bluerock Music
Bouncy Castles
Face painting by Children’s World Daycare
Glow Sticks & Glow Balloons for sale from Canyon School Daycare


Snacks available for purchase:

Mini Donuts
Popcorn
Donuts
Ice Cream
Cotton Candy
Lemonade
Water & more


10:40 pm Short Program & Oh Canada

11:00pm Fireworks!


Tips for a successful trip to the fireworks:

Please leave your pets at home, no pets will be permitted on the field
Lawn chairs are welcomed
Please remember this is a family friendly event


Parking Suggestions:

Community Hall Parking Lot
Limited parking within the Ag Grounds parking lot
Main Street


This is a free family friendly event hosted & sponsored by the Town of Pincher Creek, MD of Pincher Creek, Shell Canada & [in part] by the Government of Canada."

« Ce projet est financé [en partie] par le gouvernement du Canada.»

