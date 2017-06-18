Pincher Creek's Canada 150th Birthday Celebration

Celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday with Fireworks
9:30pm Events on the field at the Ag Grounds
DJ music by Bluerock Music
Bouncy Castles
Face painting by Children’s World Daycare
Glow Sticks & Glow Balloons for sale from Canyon School Daycare
Snacks available for purchase:
Mini Donuts
Popcorn
Donuts
Ice Cream
Cotton Candy
Lemonade
Water & more
10:40 pm Short Program & Oh Canada
11:00pm Fireworks!
Tips for a successful trip to the fireworks:
Please leave your pets at home, no pets will be permitted on the field
Lawn chairs are welcomed
Please remember this is a family friendly event
Parking Suggestions:
Community Hall Parking Lot
Limited parking within the Ag Grounds parking lot
Main Street
This is a free family friendly event hosted & sponsored by the Town of Pincher Creek, MD of Pincher Creek, Shell Canada & [in part] by the Government of Canada."
« Ce projet est financé [en partie] par le gouvernement du Canada.»