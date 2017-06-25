Pincher Creek hosts U18 Soccer 2017 end of the year tournament

Toni Lucas
- Pincher Creek' U18 Soccer hosted their end of the year soccer tournament Saturday, June 10, with teams from Elkford and Sparwood coming to play. The teams each had the opportunity to play each other once in the course of the day with a final total of wins deciding the tournament. Sparwood won twice and Pincher Creek won once. High winds were a factor in the day.
Elkford did not think they were going to be able to play as they did not have enough players to compete, but Pincher Creek Coach Kelly Lepine offered players from Pincher Creek to make up the missing numbers to ensure everyone had the chance to play.
|Pincher Creek vs Sparwood
|Pincher Creek vs Sparwood
The first game was between Pincher Creek and Sparwood. Pincher won 10 - 0. The roles were reversed in the second game whenSparwood was triumphant 6-0 over Pincher Creek, The final game of the day was Sparwood against Elkford, with Sparwood ultimitately victorious overall after winning both of their games.
|Pincher Creek vs Elkford
|Pincher Creek vs Elkford
The wind made for a hard fight for any team going to the western goal through the entire day. The athletes had fun anyway, reminding each other that the direction of play switches for half the game. All in all the wind was chilly, the plays were fast, the fine show of sportsmanlike attitude was a perfect way to end the home tournament.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.