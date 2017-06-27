Pincher Creek RCMP summary for June 19-25, 2017

Total calls for service - 75
Sexual assault - 1
Assaults - 2
Break and Enter (residential) - 2
Mischief (vandalism) - 4
Theft under $5000 - 11
Drugs - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 2
Driving complaints (general) - 7
MV Collisions - 7
Liquor offences - 7
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 5
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
Assistance to other agencies - 3
False Alarms - 3
911 calls (invalid) - 5
Animal calls - 4
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) - 1
Prisoners held - 7
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.