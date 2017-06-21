Pincher Creek Watershed Group Blueweed Blitz 2017 July 8

(ad)
Pincher Creek Watershed Group - Blueweed Blitz 2017!!
Saturday, July 8
10:00 am
Meet at the Mountain Meadows Ranch on the Christie Mines Road
The Pincher Creek Watershed Group is once again busy setting the stage for the annual Blueweed Blitz. This major volunteer event will draw on the dedication of dozens of area citizens and landowners who care what happens on our creek. The event is focused on the eradication and control of the infamous Blueweed, a lovely but noxious invasive plant that, if left to multiply, eventually chokes out other vegetation in both riparian and near-riparian ecosystems.
Pincher Creek runs nearly seventy kilometers before linking into the Oldman River west of the village of Brocket. The Pincher Creek Watershed drains an area of roughly 250 square kilometers, making the creek the largest tributary of any river in Southern Alberta. The creek, with its beginnings in mountainous terrain near Victoria Peak, drops nearly 1500 meters through the foothills, through our town, and out across a short stretch of prairie to the Oldman River. Rich in cultural and natural history, the creek supports a vital ecosystem of plant, animal, and aquatic life. Over thousands of years of time, the creek has changed course, almost dried up, flooded countless times, all the while remaining vital to the cultural and ecological well-being of our region.
Volunteers will gather at the Mountain Meadows Ranch on the Christie Mines Road at 10 AM on the morning of July 8th. The Blueweed day begins with coffee and donuts. Volunteers are divided into teams which are then transported to various “reaches” of the creek. Blueweed is removed from the shorelines and gravel bars, bagged and later transported to a facility where it is burned. The ‘crews’ return to Mountain Meadows Ranch later in the day for a beef dinner, entertainment and the awards presentation.
The event has attracted upwards of 100 volunteers in the past and has been known to be a lively social event. The day is one of socializing, hands-on learning, sharing, and contributing to the overall well-being of this precious resource. Everyone who participates will come away with a better understanding of riparian health, and of the importance of stewardship on our waterways.
Maps and information are available by calling Christi at 403-627-3714