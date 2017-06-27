St. Henry's RC Church to celebrate 110th anniversary on July 15

|St. Henry's Roman Catholic Church
|St. Henry's cemetery
|Grotto created by Bob and Nonee Bonertz
|Stations of the Cross
|Eagle sculpture outside the grotto by Bob Bonertz
|Cross sculpture by Bob Bonerts
According to a History of St. Henry’s on the The Historical Society of St. Henry’s website, "The bulk of St. Henry’s first parishioners originated in Nebraska. The predominately German farming districts around St. Helena and Mennomine were becoming very crowded in the late 1800’s, and people were casting about for a new place to go and settle. John Schulte came back from Omaha with a fist full of pamphlets sent out by the Canadian government telling of the greatness of Alberta and of all the room and opportunities for settlers. Starting around 1901 Nebraska families began heading north to the Pincher Creek area."
|Father Lacombe (photo courtesy Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village archives)
"The naming of the church seems to have been settled by Father Lacombe before the blessing. People had several ideas, including “Immaculate Conception”, but Father Lacombe insisted that it should be “St. Henry”. “He is a good German saint” was the way he put it."
|Public restroom on the grounds
Read a more complete history of St. Henry's (excepted above) by clicking here.
Special Celebration on July 15, 2017
3 pm Mass
3.45 pm Blessing at the Cemetery
4 pm Stations of the Cross
5 pm Potluck dinner
All are welcome.
"The day will provide nourishment for both body and soul." - Judy Lane
Directions to St. Henry's from Pincher Creek
Take Highway 6 south from Pincher Creek towards Waterton Park for about 20 kilometres. Turn left at Highway 505. There’s a sign for St. Henry’s at this intersection. There’s a second St. Henry’s sign on Highway 505 which will direct you to the building’s driveway.
GPS co-ordinates: N 49 min.,19.167′ and W 113min., 46.290′
Sources/related links:
sthenrystwinbutte.com
Judy Lane
