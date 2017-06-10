Temporary Closure of Akamina Parkway in Waterton Lakes National Park

The Akamina Parkway will reopen to public traffic up to the Little Prairie Day Use Area on June 17th, 2017. Public access along the remainder of the parkway to Cameron Lake is planned for June 23rd, 2017, weather depending. Upgrades to the Day Use Area will be substantially complete by this point, with contractors completing finishing touches.
During this brief closure, the Red Rock Parkway and Chief Mountain Highway remain open and are great alternative scenic drives in Waterton Lakes National Park.
