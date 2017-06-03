Recent

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Theft of John Deere ride on mower in Fort Macleod


RCMP Alberta - On May 27, 2017 at approximately 5:00 pm the Fort Macleod RCMP received a complaint of theft of a 2013 John Deere ride on mower from a residence on 27th Street in Fort Macleod. Three men were observed pushing the mower into the back of a large enclosed black trailer being towed by a silver GMC or Chevrolet pickup. The Mower is a John Deere Model X300, yellow and green in colour.

If you have information regarding this theft or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

