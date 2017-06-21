Volunteer Lethbridge Project Paintbrush continues to paint a difference

Feedback from a homeowner who benefitted from Project Paintbrush: "After the walk around, I couldn't get over the fabulous end result. Truly a professional job and done so quickly and efficiently. I am so pleased."
Here’s what the volunteers had to say: "(Volunteering) is fulfilling and I am happy and proud after I have completed a project!" and "Now we know how to paint."
Homeowner applications are now being accepted. If you qualify, you can download the form at http://volunteerlethbridge.com/project-paintbrush/ and submit it to one of the following:
- Volunteer Lethbridge (324 – 5th Street South, Lethbridge, Alberta T1J 2B5 or fax 403-332-4321
- Avail CPA - 765 Main St, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
- David Green, Pincher Creek and District FCSS office, 403-627-3156
Avail CPA is providing the volunteer teams for a specific Avail Cares Day on August 16, 2017. They are looking for projects in Lethbridge, Pincher Creek, Taber and Vauxhall for this special day. To apply, download the form, call Volunteer Lethbridge or contact your local Avail CPA office.
