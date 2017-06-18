Walking miracles

During this time many of us began to question how we should pray. God knows the number of the hairs on our heads and he alone knows the number of our days. Was it selfish of us to pray for her healing or was God's plan to call her home? One moment we were clinging to hope and the next feeling defeated. I had to change my prayers and leave this struggle with the Lord. I prayed his will be done in my friend's life. I prayed that if it was her time to not let her suffer but if she survived to give her quality of life. I stood on His word and declared it in each prayer and as a church we did corporate prayer declaring victory in Christ.
Well when things seemed to be nearing the end and the doctors said there was nothing more they could do , her husband cried out to the Lord and God did something incredible. My friend regained consciousness and she was strong enough to write on paper what she was experiencing. Two angels showed up that night beside her bed and did not leave her side . She could see them clearly when she was awake. Then that night she had a visit from Jesus Christ. He told her she was not ready to leave her grandchildren and that He knew she felt it wasn't her time to go. Jesus told her I will come back for you later but now isn't the time. Her husband believed her and demanded to have her sent to Calgary . Within a few days it was discovered the medical emergency was not the correct diagnosis and she was given a different treatment . Within days she started to improve and yesterday she was in church singing for the Lord. A true miracle to us all.
The word tells us our prayers do not return to us void. Jesus Christ died on the cross for our sins and he also bore every infirmity we ever would have so that by His stripes we are healed. We are told if we have faith as small as a mustard seed we can tell this mountain to move and it will have to move. But, we need to meet God halfway and do our part through submission and prayer . That is what faith is all about, knowing we cannot achieve the impossible through our own strength or flesh but with God all things are possible so we look to Him in all things.
Each one of us is a walking miracle because we are chosen above all heavenly things to be loved by God. His mercy heals the sick, casts out demons , raises the dead and saves all who call on the name of Jesus Christ. When we walk in the identity of who He says we are nothing , not even death , can separate us from His presence. And when God performs the miraculous it is to show His glory, His kingdom and reveal a taste of the Kingdom he will establish one day on earth. I can testify to the healing power and great mercy God has for each of us so never lose hope the Lord will never leave you nor forsake you. You may be one of those flying higher than the eagles someday sharing your own miracle, exalting the Lord.
