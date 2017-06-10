War Amps key tag service helps amputees

But for more than 70 years, The War Amps Key Tag Service has been helping Canadians avoid these costs. Each key tag has a confidential number so if you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier at no cost.
Although it’s a free service, donations provide child amputees, and amputees across the country, with vital programs and financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs. Growing up a left leg amputee myself, I can personally attest to the value of these programs in Alberta.
If you did not receive a War Amps key tag, you can order them at waramps.ca or call toll free 1-800-250-3030.
