Recent

Weather

Monday, June 26, 2017

Waterton RCMP seeks owner of unique wedding band set


RCMP Alberta - The RCMP want to return a unique, gold and diamond wedding ring set to the proper owner. On June 25, 2017. during the course of an unrelated investigation, a wedding band and engagement ring were recovered. It is not known if these rings were stolen, or lost, and where the owner may reside. The value of the rings is not known, however, the sentimental value would likely be enormous.

A photo of the rings is attached and anyone who feels that they can further identify some unique characteristic on these rings is asked to call the Waterton RCMP at 403-627-6010. Or if you have information about these rings and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll