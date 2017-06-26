A photo of the rings is attached and anyone who feels that they can further identify some unique characteristic on these rings is asked to call the Waterton RCMP at 403-627-6010. Or if you have information about these rings and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
Monday, June 26, 2017
Waterton RCMP seeks owner of unique wedding band set
