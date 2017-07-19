Annora Brown and the Blackfoot Connection special service to be held July 23

ANNORA BROWN AND THE BLACKFOOT CONNECTION
WATERTON UNITED CHURCH, 108 Clematis
SPECIAL SERVICE JULY 23rd, 10:30 a.m.
There will be a time of spiritual reflection followed by fellowship and a potluck lunch, led by REV. JOYCE SASSE Everyone welcome, All faiths welcome.
Annora (1900 – 1987) engaged in a life-long study of the Blackfoot culture. www.annorabrown.ca. She was an artist, environmentalist, historian and educator, a women’s rights champion, who also worked closely with the Blackfoot people at a time when all Aboriginal cultures were being threatened
