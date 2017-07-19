Recent

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Annora Brown and the Blackfoot Connection special service to be held July 23



ANNORA BROWN AND THE BLACKFOOT CONNECTION

WATERTON UNITED CHURCH, 108 Clematis

SPECIAL SERVICE JULY 23rd, 10:30 a.m.

There will be a time of spiritual reflection followed by fellowship and a potluck lunch, led by REV. JOYCE SASSE Everyone welcome, All faiths welcome.

Annora (1900 – 1987) engaged in a life-long study of the Blackfoot culture. www.annorabrown.ca. She was an artist, environmentalist, historian and educator, a women’s rights champion, who also worked closely with the Blackfoot people at a time when all Aboriginal cultures were being threatened

