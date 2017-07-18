Apex Clean Energy to manage Ikea's Oldman 2 windfarm

With this new contract, Apex now manages four IKEA Group wind energy facilities across North America.
“Apex is proud to partner once again with IKEA, a true leader in the corporate marketplace,” says Apex Clean Energy President and CEO Mark Goodwin. “Sustainability-focused companies, like IKEA, are to thank for propelling the wind industry forward and accelerating the shift to clean energy.”
In 2014, IKEA US purchased two wind farms from Apex: the 165 MW Cameron Wind facility in Cameron County, Texas; and the 98 MW Hoopeston Wind facility in Hoopeston, Illinois. Apex operates and manages both facilities.
In January 2017, Apex began managing IKEA Canada’s 88 MW Wintering Hills wind facility in Alberta, Canada.
The Oldman 2 facility is the twelfth project in Apex’s Asset Management fleet, bringing total clean energy under management to over 1,750 MW. Apex will provide both remote asset management and on-site facility management for Oldman 2.
“Apex’s Remote Operations Control Center collects and processes an average of 432 million data points per day,” says Andrea Miller, Apex’s vice president of Asset Management. “It’s this data-driven approach to asset management that is responsible for delivering peak performance and peak confidence to partners like IKEA.”
The Oldman 2 wind project consists of 20 Siemens 2.3 MW turbines.
Apex Clean Energy builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities. Apex was the U.S. market leader in 2015 and has brought nearly 1,700 MW online over the past two years.
