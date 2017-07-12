Body found on Highway 22 near Cochrane, Traffic re-routed for investigation

RCMP Alberta
- A body was found this morning in the ditch of Highway 22, north of the Highway 8 traffic circle. RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigators and Forensics investigators are on the scene along with Cochrane RCMP. The investigation requires that traffic on highway 22 will be re-routed between Highway 1 and Highway 8. Motorists travelling in that area are asked to find an alternate route, such as Sarcee trail or Range Road 33 at Calaway Park.
This disruption to traffic is expected to last for several hours this morning while the scene is processed.
The investigation is unfolding and no further information about the body is available at this time.
Until further notice both North and South bound lanes of Highway 22 between the Highway 8 roundabout and Lower Springbank Road will be closed until further notice.
