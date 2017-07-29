Castle parks improvements underway

|Syncline East Equestrian Day Use Area
“Albertans have loved the Castle for generations. We’re protecting this natural wonder while improving accessibility and amenities that enrich the ability for Albertans to enjoy one of the most majestic and biologically diverse areas in the province.” - Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks
“The Castle is a special place that is already loved by campers and RV users. Our industry welcomes improvements to the Castle parks and looks forward to exciting new investments in coming years. By building spaces today, more Albertans will get to experience the Castle, creating their own RV traditions and memories along the way.” - Dan Merkowsky, executive vice president, Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association
“The Castle is a unique Alberta region that deserves protection. These improvements should increase the outdoor experiences enjoyed by many Albertans in the Castle Parks, with the potential to create sustainable economic, social and environmental benefits along the way.” - Justin Howse, operations manager, Norseman Outdoor SpecialistSelect Projects:
- Castle Provincial Park now has 184 available campsites at Castle River Bridge, Castle Falls, Lynx Creek and Beaver Mines provincial recreation areas. Improvements include new firepits, picnic tables, information kiosks and signage, as well as vaulted toilets and trail improvements throughout the park.
- An expansion to the Butcher’s Lake day-use area includes a new trailhead, washroom facility and additional parking.
- Four comfort cabin units will open at Beaver Mines Lake Campground this summer, expanding the diversity of opportunities offered in the Castle Provincial Park.
- Background:
The establishment of the Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park protects 103,000-hectare of prime habitat on the eastern slopes.
Conservation is a major objective of the parks, which includes safely increasing the opportunities for outdoor recreation and tourism. The Castle parks already offers frontcountry and backcountry camping, hiking, fishing, wildlife viewing, scrambling, climbing and mountain biking.
The Government previously announced $6 million from Budget 2017 for paving an 11-kilometre gravel section of Highway 774 within the newly established park and another $9 million towards a water line serving Castle Provincial Park, Castle Mountain Resort and neighbouring communities.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.