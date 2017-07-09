CBSA seizes four handguns at Chief Mountain

· a .45-calibre revolver;
· a .50-calibre revolver;
· a .40-calibre pistol (loaded); and,
· a .45-calibre pistol.
The traveller was arrested and his vehicle was also seized, as it had been used to unlawfully import goods. He had to pay a $4,000 penalty to get it back. As per standard CBSA procedure, the handguns will be destroyed.
The CBSA strongly recommends that travellers not carry their firearms when travelling to Canada or transiting through Canada to Alaska. However, should you choose to travel with your firearms, you must declare all firearms in your possession at the first Canadian designated port of entry. You must also have all the necessary permits and have your firearm appropriately stored.
Firearms are high-risk commodities and their interdiction is a CBSA enforcement priority. Travellers who do not declare firearms upon arrival can face arrest, seizure, monetary penalties, and criminal prosecution. Failing to declare firearms can also make visitors inadmissible to enter Canada.
Quick Facts
· By leaving firearms at home or declaring them at the first opportunity, travellers eliminate the risk of penalty or prosecution.
· CBSA officers in southern Alberta have seized 26 undeclared firearms in 14 separate incidents this year, as of July 3.
· Most firearms seized at CBSA land ports of entry are from U.S. travellers seeking entry to Canada.
· The Chief Mountain border crossing is located in Waterton Lakes National Park, north of Glacier National Park.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.