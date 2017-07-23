A call to pray for rain

"Surely the day is coming ,it will burn like a furnace. All the arrogant and every evildoer will be stubble, and that day that is coming will set them on fire, 'says the Lord Almighty. 'Not a root or a branch will be left to them." - Malachi 4:1
One of our most powerful abilities is to understand God controls everything and if we would submit ourselves to Him and pray, he will heal our lands. Refresh your memories with Elijah when he stood before King Ahab, he said he was a servant of the living Lord, the God of Israel and swore in His name it would not rain until he said so that there would not even be dew on the ground. Even declaring this out loud caused the rain to stop for three and a half years. And yet it took Elijah praying seven times for God to show mercy and lift the drought to bring rain again.
So what does this tell us? Elijah got on his face with a healthy fear of the Lord to pray and the rain returned. That as the bible states "Confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The effective , fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much." (James 5:16)
"This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know he hears us- whatever we ask- we know that we have what we asked of Him." - 1John 5:14-15
