Didsbury RCMP investigate bear attack

On July 2, 2017, at approximately 12:55 PM, the Didsbury RCMP responded to a complaint of a bear attack in the Harold Creek area. A lone male was geo-caching in the Harold Creek area, west of Water Valley, when he encountered a bear. The bear charged the male and attempted to drag him off into the bush. The male was successful in freeing himself from the bear. The male then drove himself to a store in the Water Valley area and met up with Park Rangers. From there, the male was transported by ground ambulance to a Calgary area hospital.
The male suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The bear has not been located yet. Due to the remote location of the attack, there is no danger to the public at this time. The investigation has been taken over by local Fish and Wildlife.
An update will be provided if new information becomes available.
