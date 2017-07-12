Drug cornucopia bust in Turner Valley

As a result of the investigation the following items were seized: 4.4 g of cocaine, 7.36 g of hash, 134 g of raw marijuana,164 g of baked marijuana, 18 g of shatter, 160 blots of acid, 2 ml of liquid acid, 16.77 g of MDMA, 44 pills of MDMA, 2 vials of MDMA powder, and $2,980.00 in cash.
Shawn Nobert, age 25 and Sarah Warne, age 22 of Calgary have each been charged with five counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and one count of Proceeds of Crime. Both subject were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in Court on June 12, 2017.
If you have information about any other crime please contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
