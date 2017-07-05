Recent

Weather

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Fatal collision on Highway 2 near Didsbury


RCMP Alberta - At approximately 1:00 a.m. July 5, Didsbury RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 2 involving a mini van and a semi truck-trailer.  At the time of the collision, the semi was pulled over on the shoulder of the northbound lanes with its hazard lights activated. A Dodge caravan that was also travelling northbound struck the rear of the trailer. The driver, and lone occupant of the mini van, a 59-year old man from Red Deer was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision re-constructionist attended the scene as part of the investigation. No charges are anticipated. Traffic was diverted fro a period of time but has since resumed normal flow.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll