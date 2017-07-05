An RCMP collision re-constructionist attended the scene as part of the investigation. No charges are anticipated. Traffic was diverted fro a period of time but has since resumed normal flow.
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Fatal collision on Highway 2 near Didsbury
