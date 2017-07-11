Fatal Collision on Highway 36

On July 10 at 9:25 pm, Taber RCMP along with Taber Fire and Emergency Services, Alberta EMS Bow Island RCMP and Lethbridge RCMP traffic services responded to a collision between a Volkswagen Jetta and a Ford F-150 on Highway 36 at the intersection with Range Road 110.
The investigation revealed that the Jetta had been travelling North on Highway 36 while the F-150 was travelling westbound on Range Road 110 and failed to stop at a stop sign, entering the highway and colliding with the Jetta.
The driver and a passenger of the truck were treated on the scene and released. Five occupants of the Jetta were transported to hospital in Taber. One of the passengers of the car, a 4-year-old girl from Taber, died as a result of her injuries.
Taber RCMP are continuing to investigate with assistance from Lethbridge RCMP Traffic Services and charges are anticipated. Alcohol was not a factor in the collision and weather conditions at the time were light rain.
