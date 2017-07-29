Recent

Fire ban expanded for southern Alberta, including Pincher Creek area


Effective July 27, the Alberta government has announced an expansion of the ongoing fire ban into more areas of southern Alberta.  According to a press release, the fire ban will be in effect in the regions of the Forest Protection Area south of the Red Deer River along the mountains and foothills to the northern boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park.  All fires are banned and fire pit permits are suspended in the Town of Pincher Creek, the MD of Pincher Creek No. 9, and Piikani First Nation, until further notice.  Off Road Vehicles can also spark fires.

No fires are permitted during the fire ban, including campfires in campgrounds, until further notice. 

 Gas or propane stoves/barbecues and portable propane fire pits are allowed during the ban.  All fire permits are suspended and no new permits will be issued in the fire ban areas. The use of fireworks and exploding targets is also prohibited.  Albertans found to be violating the fire ban could be issued a $287 ticket.
“Over the past few weeks we have seen very little rain in the southern parts of Alberta. This has pushed the fire hazard to extreme levels throughout the forest, creating tinder-dry conditions and increased wildfire risk.” - Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Other jurisdictions, including municipalities and provincial parks, may also issue fire restrictions or bans. Check albertafirebans.ca for detailed information.

For more information on wildfires, download the Alberta Wildfire app.

Up-to-date information on fire restrictions and fire bans is also available by calling 1-866-FYI-FIRE (1-866-394-3473).

To report a wildfire in Alberta’s Forest Protection Area, call 310-FIRE (310-3473).

