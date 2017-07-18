Fire ban issued for Waterton Lakes National Park

What you need to know:
This fire ban includes ALL open fires, EXCEPT, provided they are under direct supervision and certified by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriters Laboratories (UL):
• portable propane fire pits
• gas or propane stoves and barbeques designed for cooking or heating
• propane or gas fuelled lanterns (enclosed flame)
• patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant).
Why:
For the prevention of wildfire during elevated Fire Danger conditions in Waterton Lakes National Park.
The fire ban restriction will be lifted as soon as conditions permit.
Click here for more information.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.