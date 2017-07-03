Recent

Firearm used to damage wind turbine on the Piikani First Nation


RCMP Alberta - Piikani RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating the person or persons responsible for shooting at and damaging the Weather Dancer wind turbine on the Piikani First Nation.  Sometime between April 18 and May 31, the Weather Dancer wind turbine was shot with multiple bullets from a high powered rifle. A technician discovered the bullet holes in the transformer and turbinell when servicing the wind turbine on June 12. Costs to repair the damages are estimated at $25,000.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Piikani RCMP at 403-965-2000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

