Firearms, drugs seized as man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Lethbridge

The arrests were made on June 28 and 29, 2017, with the assistance of the Lethbridge Police Service and RCMP Coaldale. Three people were arrested by way of a traffic stop in Lethbridge. Inside the vehicle, investigators found an assortment of drugs and cash proceeds of crime.
ALERT then executed a search warrant at a home in Coaldale, where a fourth suspect was arrested. There, investigators seized six firearms in total, including two 12-gauge sawed-off shotguns and one .22-calibre rifle that were found loaded and unsafely stored. They also seized quantities of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, as well as cellphones and other drug paraphernalia.
“Organized crime, specifically drug traffickers, use firearms and other weapons to protect themselves and their drug supply from other criminals, and for acts of intimidation and violence,” says Staff Sgt. Jason Walper of ALERT Lethbridge. “Any time police locate firearms – especially loaded firearms – during the execution of their duties, it increases the risk to police, the community and the individuals involved.”
The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $2,600. They include:
- 20 grams of cocaine;
- Six fentanyl pills;
- Two grams of psilocybin mushrooms;
- Eight Oxycocet pills;
- Six Oxycodone pills;
- 4.8 grams of marijuana.
More than $10,000 in cash proceeds of crime was also seized.
Shane Journoud, a 27-year-old man, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after violating the conditions of his parole. He has been charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking;
- Possession of a controlled substance (x5);
- Careless storage of a firearm (x3);
- Possession of a loaded firearm (x2);
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public (x3);
- Possession of a prohibited firearm (x3);
- Knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm (x2); and
- Possession of proceeds of crime
Rikki Peters, a 22-year-old woman, has been charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance (x3);
- Careless storage of a firearm (x3);
- Possession of a loaded firearm (x2);
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public (x3); and
- Possession of a prohibited firearm (x3).
Roy Nickel, 55, and Misty Helgeson, 44, were each charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.
This investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected to be laid.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of the Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service and RCMP work in ALERT.
