Heritage Acres Farm Museum 2017 Special Events

Upcoming Events at Heritage Acres
August 4, 5 and 6 Annual Show
This year will mark Heritage Acres 30th anniversary. We will also be celebrating the grand opening of our new barn and be celebrating International Harvester farm equipment. The days will provide the always favourite “Parade of Power” and tractor pull. There will also be threshing, field demonstrations, children’s events, stationary engine displays, pancake breakfast, sawmill demonstrations and the Heritage Mall sale. There is something for everyone.
- Celebrating International Harvester equipment
- Grand opening of big red barn
- Pedal tractors and model train station for the kids
- Kids 16 and under are free, 17 and over $15.00
- Parade of Power
- Tractor pull
- Stationary engines
- Pancake breakfast
- Concession available
- and much more!! Look on our website for more details.
September 16 Fall Fair
A fair for the whole family with an old fashioned flair. Demonstrations - $5 pancake breakfast -- Exhibits – Kid’s activities -- Herding dogs/ barn hunting -- Old-time threshing – Turkey shoot-- Bench show – Lunch concession and much more.
December 1 Candle Light Christmas Church Service
A traditional Christmas Church service by candlelight.
December 2 Breakfast With Santa
This is all about the children and Santa
Hours of Operation 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (Sunday 12:00 to 5:00)
May 20 – September 16, 2017
www.heritageacres.org
Tel: 403-627-2082
heritageacresfarmmuseum@gmail.com
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.