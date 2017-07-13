Recent

Hit and run collision in Fort Macleod


RCMP Alberta - On July 6, 2017, the Fort Macleod RCMP received a report of a hit and run vehicle collision in the parking lot of A&W in Fort Macleod, AB. An unknown white coloured vehicle struck a black 2006 Honda Civic between 11:00 pm on July 5, 2017 and 9:00 am on July 6, 2017.

If you have information regarding this collision or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

