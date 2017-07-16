Recent

Weather

Sunday, July 16, 2017

Knocking at heaven's door


Shellie Byers - I am a witness for Jesus Christ, a watchman on the wall and a child of the one, true God. My relationship and inheritance permit me to be equipped through the transforming of my mind. I am a soldier in a spiritual army willing to obey the commands of my Lord and sound the alarm. Many of us are preoccupied with our families, our jobs, the world and many of us have fallen asleep to the still, small voice speaking to us. The alarm bells are ringing, it is time to wake up, rise up and dust the armor of God off. March into your prayer closets and wield your double edged sword to intercede for your fallen brothers and sisters. Change the atmosphere with the Holy Spirit and create a new reality. Identify who you are and understand the power and authority we were meant to walk in. 

Testify to the awesome victory you have in Christ everyday of your lives.

Jesus himself said:
Ask and it will be given to you, seek and you will find, knock and the door will be open to you."  - Matthew 7:7
Start knocking at heaven's door and watch your life and the lives of those around you change. "Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven" , think about this scripture. Start to petition the courts of heaven, make declarations ( I am healed, my family and friends are saved, I am strong, I have the victory) and boldly start living as a joint heir with Jesus Christ seated in heavenly places.

We are in the last of last days, look around and see the days of Noah in our time now. Recognize the season upon us scripture warned us about before Jesus returns . 

" People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self control, brutal, not lovers of good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God ."

We know the escape plan God has given for all mankind to receive through the blood sacrifice of Jesus Christ. So raise your banners high and shine brightly in the dark places. Wake up church! Jesus has implored us for 2000 years to prepare for his return.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll