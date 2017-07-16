Testify to the awesome victory you have in Christ everyday of your lives.
Jesus himself said:
We are in the last of last days, look around and see the days of Noah in our time now. Recognize the season upon us scripture warned us about before Jesus returns .
" People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self control, brutal, not lovers of good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God ."
We know the escape plan God has given for all mankind to receive through the blood sacrifice of Jesus Christ. So raise your banners high and shine brightly in the dark places. Wake up church! Jesus has implored us for 2000 years to prepare for his return.
Jesus himself said:
Ask and it will be given to you, seek and you will find, knock and the door will be open to you." - Matthew 7:7Start knocking at heaven's door and watch your life and the lives of those around you change. "Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven" , think about this scripture. Start to petition the courts of heaven, make declarations ( I am healed, my family and friends are saved, I am strong, I have the victory) and boldly start living as a joint heir with Jesus Christ seated in heavenly places.
We are in the last of last days, look around and see the days of Noah in our time now. Recognize the season upon us scripture warned us about before Jesus returns .
" People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self control, brutal, not lovers of good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God ."
We know the escape plan God has given for all mankind to receive through the blood sacrifice of Jesus Christ. So raise your banners high and shine brightly in the dark places. Wake up church! Jesus has implored us for 2000 years to prepare for his return.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.