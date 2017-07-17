Recent

Missing Fort Macleod man Brad Munro

 Missing: Brad Munro

RCMP Alberta - On July 4, 2017, the Fort Macleod RCMP received a report of a missing person in Fort Macleod, AB. Bradford "Brad" Munro, was last spoken to approximately two weeks ago along the walking paths east of the bridge on Hwy 811 and along the south edge of the Old Man River in Fort Macleod. MUNRO is 58 years old, caucasian male, approximately 6 ft. tall, 190 lbs and stocky build.

If you have information on Bradford MUNRO please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

