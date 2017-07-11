Murder charge laid in death of Ronald Worsfold

On July 8, the family of Ronald Worsfold reported that he was missing from his St. Albert residence and had not been in contact with his family since the evening of July 7th. A missing persons investigation was launched and the following day, July 9, investigators located a body which was believed to be Mr. Worsfold, in a rural area of Parkland County near Stony Plain.
Today, an autopsy was completed by the Chief Medical Examiners office in Edmonton. The autopsy confirmed the body found near Stony Plain was Ronald Worsfold and that the manner of his death was homicide.
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has charged 28-year-old Beryl Musila from St. Albert with first degree murder and indignity to human remains in relation to the death of Mr. Worsfold. She is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on July 12, 2017.
Investigators can now confirm that the theft of Mr. Worsfold's Toyota Corrolla five days before his disappearance was not connected with his death or disappearance.
The RCMP thanks the public for their efforts and support in bringing this investigation to a quick conclusion and offers sincere condolences to Ronald's family and friends.
No further information will be released as this investigation is now before the courts.
