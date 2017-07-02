MVC with cattle kills Lethbridge woman near Coaldale

A collision occurred between a white Ford Mustang and numerous cattle on Range Road 212. The white Ford Mustang was heading northbound on the Range Road, when in darkness, there was a collision with several cows that wandered onto the paved road service. At the time of the collision there were 5 occupants in the car. Four occupants sustained injuries and were transported to the Chinook Regional Hospital for treatment. There were two adults and two youths. One of the adults, a female, was taken to a Calgary hospital with serious neck injuries.
The driver, a 33-year old woman from the Lethbridge area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Range Road 212 around the collision scene was closed for about three hours to allow the clean up of the cattle from the road and the extrication of the Ford Mustang from the west ditch. A total of 7 cattle were killed. Some severely injured cows had to be humanly dispatched by police.
The cause of the collision is not known at this time and police are still investigating. A RCMP collision analyst will be consulted to assist to determine the cause.
